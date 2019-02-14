Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rongo DONAGHY. View Sign

"Na, tenei te mau nei te whakapono, te tumanako, te aroha, enei e toru; ko te mea nui rawa ia o enei ko te aroha." - 1 Koriniti 13:13



DONAGHY, Rongo Elaine:



To a loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Aunty, Sister, Friend and Nanny.



He r whakamaumaharatanga tnei ki a Ngarongo Elaine Donaghy. Ko te Atua t ttou piringa ka puta, ka ora. Moe mai i roto i te Atua.



The loss we experienced a year ago today, has deepened every minute since you've been away. The Christmas, birthdays came & went as they do. Everyone silent in a minute as we remembered there was no you. Your warmth, wisdom and love is expressed in every soul that you touched. Never did we realise your absence would affect us this much. Love you forever and missing you like crazy every day xxx



Rongo's Unveiling will be held on Thursday April 18, 2019, 10am at N.H.E.W,

193 Conon Street Invercargill,

all welcome. Tena koutou katoa.





