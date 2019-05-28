CLEAVER, Ronga Wallace:
Peacefully at home after a short illness and with his loving family by his side, on Monday, May 27, 2019, aged 72 years. Dearly loved husband of Cheryl, and very much loved and respected father and father-in-law of Katrina and Graeme Shearing, Keri and Neill Horrell, Janaya and Grant Price, and Karaan and Helena. Loved Ganga of Latisha, Brianna, Ronga, Rhys, Kori, Leah, Shannon, and Kiara. Dearly loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle of his extended family. A service to celebrate Ronga's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, on Thursday, May 30, at 1.00pm, the service will conclude with the interment at the Riverton Cemetery at approximately 3.30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Southland would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 5 Orkney Street, Waikiwi, Invercargill 9810.
Published in Southland Times from May 28 to May 30, 2019