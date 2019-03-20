Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Ronald Walter (Ron):

At Waikiwi Gardens Rest Home on Monday, March 18, 2019, in his 91st year and in the 70th year of marriage with his loved wife Freda. Dad and father-in-law of Donece and Ray McEwan, Wallace and Delma, and the late Jan, Rhonda and Stan Black, Kathleen and Brian Nicholl, Charlie, and Hilary Craig. Proud Grandad of Raylene and Mike, Brebner and Elizabeth, Brendan, Corey and Gwen, the late Bobby, Nicolett and Jim, Warren and Sheryl, Arden and Suzanne, Richard, Jessica, Anna, Yvette and Matt, Fern, Ferris and Matt, Jorden and Chanel, and 24 great-grandchildren. A long time member of the Ulysses Motor Cycle Club and an avid Bowler. A service to celebrate Ron's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, on Saturday, March 23 at 11.00am, the service will conclude with the burial at the Riverton Cemetery at 2.00pm. Messages to 18 Brook Street, Riverton 9822.







