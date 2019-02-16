Acknowledgement

JOHNSON, Ron:

Cathy and Jenny, Murray and Linda, and families, would like to thank you all for the lovely messages via facebook, cards and flowers to acknowledge Dad's passing one month ago today. Thank you to those who made time to attend Dad's farewell, and to all who shared stories and memories with us. Thank you also to the staff at Takitimu and Peacehaven for their wonderful care. A special thank you to Jill who revived Dad's vision in the garden, to the team at Parks and Reserves who have lovingly taken over some of Dad's treasures and plan to continue his legacy. Thank you to the Woodworkers Guild who have been a huge help with clearing a lifetime of collections. Everyone's love and support has been most appreciated.





