Acknowledgement

DURHAM, Ron and Freda:



The family would like to express their sincere thanks and appreciation to everyone for their kindness and support in the sad loss of Ron and Freda, 23 days apart. We would also like to thank everyone who cared for and supported them both in the last few months. Our thanks to Rodger Scheele, funeral celebrant and Nigel Edwards from Avenal Park Funeral Home for helping us farewell our parents who were due to celebrate 70 years of marriage in September. Please except this as a personal acknowledgement.



