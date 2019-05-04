MOFFATT,
Roland Bruce (Roly):
Passed away in the tender care of staff at Hospice Southland, on Friday, May 3, 2019, aged 88 years. Formerly of Waikaia. Cherished husband of Nancy (nee Lee), loved father and friend of Karen and the late Allan Marshall, Bruce and Jane, Craig and Caryll, much loved Poppa of his grandchildren.
'A Gentle soul remembered with love'
A service for Roly will be held in Southern Funeral Home Chapel, 106 Hokonui Drive, Gore, on Wednesday, May 8, at 1.00pm. Private cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations accepted for Hospice Southland. Messages to 98 Kitchener Street, Gore 9710.
Published in Southland Times on May 4, 2019