PETERS,
Roger Wayne (Wayne):
Passed away peacefully at Hopewell Hospice, Gold Coast, Sunday, April 21, 2019, aged 58 years. Dearly loved son of the late Ernie and Margaret Peters. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Marj and Tony Allan (Pegasus), Dianne Healey (Melbourne), Jude and Grant Dawson (Ashburton), Lindsay and Danielle (Christchurch), and Helen and Stephen Maxwell. Also loved uncle of his many nephews and nieces. A celebration of Wayne's life and interment of ashes will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019, 10.00am, at J Fraser and Sons Funeral Home, 199 Esk St, Invercargill. Messages to 54 Stuart St, Invercargill.
Published in Southland Times on Apr. 27, 2019