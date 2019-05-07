JEFFERIS,
Rodney Gordon (Gordon):
Peacefully at Margaret Wilson Hospital on Saturday, May 4, 2019, aged 97 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Alma. Much loved Dad and father-in-law of Anne and Bernie Ryan, Lindsay and Lucy, Alison (dec) and Trevor Laplanche, Graeme and Michelle, and Ian and Jennie. Loved grandad and great-grandad of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service celebrating the life of Gordon will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance would be gratefully accepted and may be left at the service. A wonderful thank you to all staff at Margaret Wilson Rest Home and Hospital. Messages to the Jefferis Family, C/- PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru, 7942.
Published in Southland Times from May 7 to May 8, 2019