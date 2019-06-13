MUNTZ, Robyn:



''It's been a year since Robyn said goodbye, her spirit now at rest, no more earthly worries and physical stress. Robyn loved Jesus, so do not think of her as gone, she is with us each new dawn. Of course her family miss her every day, but rest in the knowledge, that for us believers we will meet again, that physical death is not the end. PTL… The Muntz family of Riverton wish to thank all the folks who sent and delivered us messages, cards, flowers and home baking, the sympathy and goodwill shown was overwhelming at times, and will always be a lasting memory of peoples goodness."



