Acknowledgement

DICKSON, Robin McLeod:Susan and family would like to thank all relatives, family, friends and neighbours for their loving concern and practical help at the time of Robin's sudden passing. The delicious baking, meals, floral tributes, cards and messages of sympathy were greatly appreciated.

Thank you to Melissa and family (Pukerau) who helped Robin. Thanks also to Trudy from Victim Support, Pukerau Fire Brigade and St John's who tried their best to help Robin. Thanks to Leisa Sleeman from Southern Funerals whose empathy and professionalism guided us through this difficult time. Sincere thanks to our dear friends, Rev. Canon Chris Rodgers and Adrienne, for taking Robin's service. To Doris Christie and Dr Nicola Voice whose music soothed our souls. To all those who gave tributes, Roy Shanks, Jim Paterson, Brethren of Masonic Lodges, Rotarians, VCC and BRL Ltd. Sincere thanks to members of the Gore Womens' Club and the St Andrew's Church family. We have been overwhelmed and humbled by the love and support we have received. We are all poorer by Robin's passing but richer for knowing him.

Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.





