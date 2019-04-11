DICKSON, Robin McLeod:
Passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 8, 2019, in his 74th year. Dearly loved husband of Susan, loved father and father-in-law of Joanna and Richard (U.K), Andrew and Ruthe (Auckland), Tim and Brooke (Kuala Lumpur), loved Grandad of Charlotte, and Lucia; Stanley, and Juniper. Robin will be sadly missed by his little dogs Bonnie and Sophie.
'A kind-hearted soul'
A service to celebrate Robin's life will be held in the St Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Ardwick Street, Gore, on Wednesday, April 17, at 1.30pm, private interment to follow. Donations kindly accepted for St John Ambulance and Victim Support. Messages to 19 Canning Street, Gore 9710.
Published in Southland Times from Apr. 11 to Apr. 16, 2019