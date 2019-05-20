BLACKBURN,
Robert MacGregor (Greg):
On Friday, May 17, 2019, peacefully at Eldon Lodge in his 85th year. Dearly loved husband of Kay. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Angus & Susan, Julie, Peter & Phoebe, Bernard & Lisa. Loved Grandad of Declan, Ruby, Callum, Oliver, Morris, Hazel, and Nell. Brother of Maureen (Dunedin) and Gabrielle (Brisbane). Special thanks to the staff at Eldon Lodge for their care of Greg. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in the church of Our Lady of Fatima, Parata St Waikanae, on Wednesday, May 22, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.
Published in Southland Times on May 20, 2019