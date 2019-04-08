FISHER,

Richard Nicol Anderson

(Dicky Donut):

9 August 1931 - 4 April 2019

Surrounded by his loving family, Dick passed away peacefully at Calvary Hospital Invercargill. Much loved husband of Anna, father and father-in-law of Vaughn and April, Grandad of Willie and Michale, Slade, Jayce and Kylie, great-grandad of Suli, Josh, Nick, Ashley, and Sarah, and great-great-grandad of Aria. The family wish to express their grateful thanks to the numerous doctors and nurses and healthcare workers of the medical ward and emergency department at Southland Public Hospital, and for the loving care shown to Dick and his family by the amazing team at Calvary Hospital. A private cremation has been held for Dick. Messages to Mrs Anna Fisher, 37 Selbourne Avenue, Richmond, Nelson 7020.





