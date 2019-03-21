CLEAVER,
Richard Albert John:
On March 19, 2019 peacefully at Oamaru Hospital. Aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband of Shirley and the late Doreen, much loved father and father-in-law of Dianne and Ross (Christchurch), Lilly (Australia,) Kay and Ian (Oamaru), Paul and Alexis (Invercargill), Lyn and Des (Auckland), and the late Murray. Loved granddad of Sarah, James, Ricky, Travis, Tony, Ebony, Quinton, and Xavier. Loved friend to Shirley's family Wayne, Brian, and Shona and their families, Shaun, Mark, Mason, Claire, Jack, Tom, Nick, Tegan, Danielle and Gina, and loved great-granddad of all his great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Richard's life will be held at the Weston Community Church, 48 Main Street, Weston, tomorrow, Friday, March 22, commencing at 1.30pm, followed by interment at the Oamaru Lawn Cemetery. Messages to 26 Walbrook Crescent, Oamaru 9400.
Published in Southland Times on Mar. 21, 2019