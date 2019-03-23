Rhonda EDWARDS

Death Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rhonda EDWARDS.

EDWARDS, Rhonda Allyce:
Passed away at Peace Haven Retirement Village, on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Dearly loved mother, mother-in-law, and Grandmother of Marie and Warren, Kerry, and Eric London; Richard and Karen, Nathaniel, Bronie, the late Dominic, and Julia Edwards. As per Rhonda's wishes a private cremation has been held. Messages to 4 Redere Place, Richmond 7020.

logo
Published in Southland Times on Mar. 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.