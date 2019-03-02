McDERMOTT, Rex Trevor:
Peacefully at Peacehaven on Thursday, February 28, 2019, in his 93rd year. Loved husband of Joy. Loved father and father-in-law of Neil and Susan, John and Diane, Robin and Jo-Anne, Pauline and Ronnie Busbridge, Blair and Selyna, David and Mary, Fiona and Craig Spence, Kerry and Michael Dobbie, and a loved Pop of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Special thank you to the wonderful caregivers and nurses at Peacehaven Village. As per Rex's wishes a private service has been held. Messages to Cottage 17, Peacehaven Village, 498 Tweed Street, Invercargill 9812.
Published in Southland Times on Mar. 2, 2019