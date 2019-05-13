HOFFMAN,
Reginald Bruce (Bruce):
Passed peacefully at Vickery Court, on Sunday, May 12, 2019, in his 90th year. Beloved husband for 64 years of the late Beth. Treasured father and father-in-law of George and Robyn, Kenneth, and Glenda and Stephen Wells. Loving Grandfather of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of *Roddy and *Jeanette Hoffman, *Gordon and Margaret Hoffman, *Ray and *Rob Anderson, *Mary and *Wallace Butler. Loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Bruce's life will be held in First Presbyterian Church, Tay Street, Invercargill, on Friday, May 17, at 10.30am, followed by interment at Eastern Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the Diabetes Society would be appreciated and can be made at the service. Messages can be sent to 55 Vyner Road, RD 9, Invercargill 9879.
*(denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from May 13 to May 15, 2019