GREENE,
Regan James Soar:
Unexpectedly at Gore, on May 10, 2019, aged 36. Dearly loved son and stepson of Karen and Stewart Bell. Dearly loved big brother and brother-in-law of Hamish and Janelle. Loved dad of Satori (Invercargill) and Bradley (Owaka). Dearly loved nephew of Trena and Blair Walker and loved by all his cousins. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 1.00pm, at the Ascot Park Hotel. In lieu of flowers donations to Mental Health Services will be gratefully accepted and can be made at the service. Messages to 163 Tramway Road, Invercargill.
Published in Southland Times from May 15 to May 18, 2019