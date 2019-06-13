Raymond WOOD

Suddenly at his home on Tuesday, June 11, 2019; aged 73 years. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Graeme and the late Pat, Tom and De Howell, Roma Lloyd, and James, much loved uncle of Carolyn, Michael, Jacob, Christina and families. A service for Ray will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill, on Friday, June 14, at 2.00pm, private cremation to follow. Messages to 26B Avenal Street, Invercargill.

