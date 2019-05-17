STEPHENS,
Raymond Frank (Chub):
Peacefully on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, aged 88 years. Dearly loved and cherished husband of the late Noreen. Dearly loved Dad, father-in-law and friend of Linda Hall, Judith and John Elliott (NSW), Wendy Findley and Nev Reynolds, Debra and Graeme Strathern (Twizel), Stephen Hall, the late John Findley and Geoff Jenkins. Loved Grandad Pub to Joanne and Nick Houlihan (Melbourne), Daniel Hall and Lauren (Queensland), Chloe Elliott and Jarrad (NSW), Courtney and Tony Quirk (NSW), Rachel and Jared Campbell, Stephen and Stevie Findley, Sarah Jenkins, Natasha and Chris Careswell. Dearly loved great-grandfather "Pub" to all his great-grandchildren.
Sadly Missed
A service to celebrate Chub's life will be held in J Fraser and Sons Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill, on Monday, May 20, at 10.00am. Messages to 79 Curran Road, Otatara, RD 9, Invercargill 9879.
