HARPER,

Raymond Aubrey Ian (Ray):

QSM, QSO

It is with sadness that we wish to announce that Ray has passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family, on Thursday, April 4, 2019; in his 92nd year. Much loved husband and soulmate of Natalie (his wife of 67 years). Adored father of Jill and Ken McChlery (Te Anau), Jenny and Bob Howitt (Arrowtown), loved Poppa of Mark and Nadia Dickison (Auckland), Katie and Philip Blatch (Ardlussa), and Tom Dickison. Loving great-grandfather of Jimmy and Ollie Blatch, and Eva Dickison, and much loved uncle of his nieces and nephews. Loved brother and brother-in-law of the late Rodney and Irene Harper, Mervyn and Eileen Harper. A service for Ray will be held in ILT Stadium Southland, Surrey Park Rd, Invercargill, at 1.00pm on Monday, April 8, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to ILT Stadium Southland may be left at the service. Messages to 151 George Street, Invercargill 9810.









Published in Southland Times from Apr. 5 to Apr. 8, 2019

