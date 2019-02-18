Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Douglas (Ray) (Grandad):

On February 15, 2019, following a tragic accident at Ashburton. In his 80th year. Cherished soulmate and deeply loved husband of Colleen. Most precious and deeply respected father and father-in-law of Paulette, Tracey and Gerard Watson, Natalie and Chris Bateman. Beloved Grandad of Rebecca, Brigette, Ethan, and Jacob; Scott, Hamish, Max; and Alex. Messages to the Harraway family c/- PO Box 233, Ashburton 7740. Donations to the Friends of the Heart Foundation Ashburton in memory of Ray would be much appreciated and may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Ray's life will be held at Our Chapel, cnr East and Cox Streets, Ashburton on Thursday, February 21, commencing at 1.30pm. Followed by private cremation at the Ashburton Crematorium.







HARRAWAY, RaymondDouglas (Ray) (Grandad):On February 15, 2019, following a tragic accident at Ashburton. In his 80th year. Cherished soulmate and deeply loved husband of Colleen. Most precious and deeply respected father and father-in-law of Paulette, Tracey and Gerard Watson, Natalie and Chris Bateman. Beloved Grandad of Rebecca, Brigette, Ethan, and Jacob; Scott, Hamish, Max; and Alex. Messages to the Harraway family c/- PO Box 233, Ashburton 7740. Donations to the Friends of the Heart Foundation Ashburton in memory of Ray would be much appreciated and may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Ray's life will be held at Our Chapel, cnr East and Cox Streets, Ashburton on Thursday, February 21, commencing at 1.30pm. Followed by private cremation at the Ashburton Crematorium. Published in Southland Times on Feb. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Southland Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers