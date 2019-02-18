HARRAWAY, Raymond
Douglas (Ray) (Grandad):
On February 15, 2019, following a tragic accident at Ashburton. In his 80th year. Cherished soulmate and deeply loved husband of Colleen. Most precious and deeply respected father and father-in-law of Paulette, Tracey and Gerard Watson, Natalie and Chris Bateman. Beloved Grandad of Rebecca, Brigette, Ethan, and Jacob; Scott, Hamish, Max; and Alex. Messages to the Harraway family c/- PO Box 233, Ashburton 7740. Donations to the Friends of the Heart Foundation Ashburton in memory of Ray would be much appreciated and may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Ray's life will be held at Our Chapel, cnr East and Cox Streets, Ashburton on Thursday, February 21, commencing at 1.30pm. Followed by private cremation at the Ashburton Crematorium.
Published in Southland Times on Feb. 18, 2019