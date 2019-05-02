GOODALL, Raymond:
(of Clyde). Peacefully after a brief illness on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, aged 77 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Jeanine and John, Aaron and Cathy, Callan and Rachel, Rachael and Rupert, Nadia and Dominic, and Rose. Loved Grandad of Jack, Estelle, James, Finn, Ruby, Mikaela, Jordan, Olivia, Samuel, Grier, Charlie, Alex, Aria, Olive, Ethan, Valerie, Vincent, and Eva. Loved brother of Snowy, and the late Jack, Valerie, and David. A service to celebrate Ray's life will be held in the St Mungo's Union Church, 60 Sunderland Street, Clyde, on Saturday, May 4, at 2.00pm, the service will leave directly for the Clyde Cemetery for the interment. Messages to 121 Mason Road, Invercargill 9812.
Published in Southland Times from May 2 to May 3, 2019