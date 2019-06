COWLEY,

Raymond Magnus (Ray):

Graham, Vicki, and Judy Cowley would sincerely like to thank our friends and colleagues and those of Ray for the lovely thoughtful flowers, gifts, cards, and food. We are deeply heartened by the kind words of support and to those who attended his funeral service and helped us celebrate his life. As there are many of you and we didn't get addresses, please accept this as our thanks to you.