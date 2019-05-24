COWLEY,
Raymond Magnus (Ray):
Peacefully after a brief illness, on Thursday, May 23, 2019; aged 96 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Jean, much loved father and father-in-law of Graham, Vicki and John Rademakers, Judy and Trevor Alexander, affectionately known as Gdad to Sarah and Craig Johnstone, and Ryan; cherished Poppa of Mereana, and Makareta.
"A well deserved rest"
A service to celebrate Ray's life will be held in the Southland Crematorium Chapel, Rockdale Road, Invercargill, on Tuesday, May 28, at 1.30pm. Messages to 36 Carlyle Street, Invercargill.
Published in Southland Times from May 24 to May 25, 2019