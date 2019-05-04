Acknowledgement

HARPER, Ray:

Natalie Harper, Jill and Ken McChlery, Jenny and Bob Howitt, and extended family, would like to sincerely thank everyone who have been so generous with their support, kindness, flowers, baking, cards and words of sympathy, phone calls and their wonderful assistance at the time of the loss of Ray. He was a dearly loved husband, dad, poppa, grand-poppa, uncle and friend to many. A special mention to the fabulous Doctors and staff of Kew Hospital for their care, kindness and warmth shown to Ray over a long period of illness, and also to his wonderful caregivers who helped us care for him at home. There are too many to thank personally, but your love and kindness and sympathy will never be forgotten, as we come to terms with our loss.





