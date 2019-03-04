GIBSON,
Rachel Ruth (nee Moore):
Aged 42 years (peacefully after a short illness). On Sunday, March 3, 2019, surrounded by love at Hospice Southland. Dearly loved wife and best friend of Jason. Much loved daughter of Neil and the late Julie Moore. Loved eldest sister and sister-in-law of the late Nathan, Rebekah and Jack Hay, Esther and Rolly Hay and loved aunty of Alick, Ephini, and Nathan (all of Invercargill).
"Dearly loved and missed".
A service for Rachel will be held in the Gore RSA Function Lounge, Bowler Avenue, Gore, on Thursday, March 7 at 1.00pm. Then leaving for the Charlton Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be left at the service for Hospice Southland. Messages to 35 Hamilton Street, Gore, 9710.
