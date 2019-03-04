Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Rachel Ruth (nee Moore):

Aged 42 years (peacefully after a short illness). On Sunday, March 3, 2019, surrounded by love at Hospice Southland. Dearly loved wife and best friend of Jason. Much loved daughter of Neil and the late Julie Moore. Loved eldest sister and sister-in-law of the late Nathan, Rebekah and Jack Hay, Esther and Rolly Hay and loved aunty of Alick, Ephini, and Nathan (all of Invercargill).

"Dearly loved and missed".

A service for Rachel will be held in the Gore RSA Function Lounge, Bowler Avenue, Gore, on Thursday, March 7 at 1.00pm. Then leaving for the Charlton Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be left at the service for Hospice Southland. Messages to 35 Hamilton Street, Gore, 9710.







GIBSON,Rachel Ruth (nee Moore):Aged 42 years (peacefully after a short illness). On Sunday, March 3, 2019, surrounded by love at Hospice Southland. Dearly loved wife and best friend of Jason. Much loved daughter of Neil and the late Julie Moore. Loved eldest sister and sister-in-law of the late Nathan, Rebekah and Jack Hay, Esther and Rolly Hay and loved aunty of Alick, Ephini, and Nathan (all of Invercargill)."Dearly loved and missed".A service for Rachel will be held in the Gore RSA Function Lounge, Bowler Avenue, Gore, on Thursday, March 7 at 1.00pm. Then leaving for the Charlton Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be left at the service for Hospice Southland. Messages to 35 Hamilton Street, Gore, 9710. Published in Southland Times from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Southland Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers