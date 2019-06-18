ZUURBIER,
Pieter Nicolaas (Piet):
Peacefully at home on Monday, June 17, 2019, aged 95. Dearly loved husband of Thera (Trees). Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Mary and Paul McLean, Angela and Chris Ryan, Marius and Maree Vergeer, Richard and Joanne Vergeer, Tess Barnes, Chris and Sandra Vergeer, Martina and Kevin Armstrong, and Helen and Geoff Broughton. Loved Opa to 24 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Loved brother and brother-in-law to his family in Holland and Canada. Loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews.
R.I.P.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Southland would be appreciated and can be left at the service. As per Pieter's wishes, a private service will be held. Messages to 529 Bayswater Road, RD 3, Otautau 9683 Online tributes may be made on
frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes.
