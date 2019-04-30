YOUNG, Phyllis Jane:
28.2.1927 - 29.4.2019
Peacefully at Clare House Rest Home; aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of Dinky*, loved mother of Carol and Keith*, Robynne, Eric* and Jill*, Kevin and Marlene, and Gary. Devoted Nana to Tania, Christina, Laurie, Ben, Corey, Gargz, Tamarra, Hamish, Izaac, Kellie, Nicky*, Damien*, Shane*, Amie, Jena, Jodie, Aaron and Tahleeha. Cherished by her great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
"Your presence we miss,
your memory we treasure"
A celebration of Phyllis' life will be held at Southland Crematorium, Rockdale Road, Invercargill, on Thursday, May 2, at 11.00am. Messages to 155 Nelson Street, Invercargill 9812.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019