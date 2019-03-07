Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



At home with his loving family by his side on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, aged 61 years. Dearly loved and cherished husband of Catherine. Loved son of Herbie* and Doris* (Kapuka), and son-in-law of Cathy* and Harry* Shepherd. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Myrtle*, Margaret* and Hamish*, Colin* and Yvonne, Vera* and Ross, Kevin and Cheryl, Trevor*, Neville, Faye and Keith*, Gwen and Trevor, Maurice*, Noel*, Ian, Neil and Rosanne, Jean, Harry, Paul and Angela, Mark, Maureen and Mick, Eileen and Paul, Barbara and Nigel. A loved uncle and great-uncle of all his nieces and nephews.

"Rest in Peace,

He will be sadly missed."

A service to celebrate Philip's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, on Saturday, March 9, at 10.00am, the service will conclude with the interment at the Eastern Cemetery. Messages to 69 Inglewood Road, Invercargill.

LAWSON, Philip James:At home with his loving family by his side on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, aged 61 years. Dearly loved and cherished husband of Catherine. Loved son of Herbie* and Doris* (Kapuka), and son-in-law of Cathy* and Harry* Shepherd. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Myrtle*, Margaret* and Hamish*, Colin* and Yvonne, Vera* and Ross, Kevin and Cheryl, Trevor*, Neville, Faye and Keith*, Gwen and Trevor, Maurice*, Noel*, Ian, Neil and Rosanne, Jean, Harry, Paul and Angela, Mark, Maureen and Mick, Eileen and Paul, Barbara and Nigel. A loved uncle and great-uncle of all his nieces and nephews."Rest in Peace,He will be sadly missed."A service to celebrate Philip's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, on Saturday, March 9, at 10.00am, the service will conclude with the interment at the Eastern Cemetery. Messages to 69 Inglewood Road, Invercargill.(*denotes deceased) Published in Southland Times from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019

