BEWLEY,
Philip Michael George:
It is with great sadness that the family announce the unexpected passing of Philip on Monday, May 27, 2019, at Southland Hospital; Aged 75 years. Adored, loving husband and best friend of Coralie. Loved and respected Dad of Marie and Adrian, Garreth and Sarah. Much loved brother-in-law of Stewart and Karen Bell and loved by his extended family and friends. A private cremation has been held. A memorial service to celebrate Philip's life will be held in the Hokonui/Trust Room, Croydon Lodge, Waimea Street, Gore, on Wednesday, May 29, at 1.30pm. Messages to 51 Charlton Road, Gore 9710.
Published in Southland Times from May 28 to May 29, 2019