Petula Therese:

24.7.1951 - 4.4.2019

Petula passed away peacefully at Vickery Court Rest Home on Thursday, April 4, 2019, aged 67 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Kevin, and loved mother of Reon (Australia), Zane and Lina (Underwood), Tara and Dean (Upper Hutt), Brit (Invercargill), and Glyn and Pip (Winton). Loved Nana of Keira, Levi, and Reid Langford. Loved daughter of the late Jim and Mary McHugh (Winton).

R.I.P.

Rosary will be held at St Thomas Aquinas Church, 84 Great North Road, Winton, on Sunday, April 7, at 5.00pm. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated in the church on Monday, April 8, at 10.00am. The service will conclude with the burial at the East Winton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Southland would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 135 Great North Road, Winton 9720.

God saw you getting tired,

And a cure was not to be,

So he put his arms around you,

And whispered "Come to me".



Rest in Peace, Mum.







