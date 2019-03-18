van GAMEREN,
Peter Anthony:
Of Invercargill, formerly of Roxburgh. Peacefully on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Southland Hospital with his family at his side, in his 87th year. Dearly loved husband of Jeanne. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Marianne and Dave Sommerville, Yvonna James, David, the late Sonya and Steve Canning, Tony and Kathryn, Donna and Lindsay Burns, and loved stepfather of Carl Hopkinson and Jeff McLarn, loved father-in-law of Simone Hopkinson, and Debra McLarn. Loved Grandad of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers donations to the Heart Foundation can be left at the service. A service for Peter will be held on Friday, March 22, 1.30pm, at J Fraser and Sons Chapel, corner Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill. A private cremation will follow. Messages to 10 Coronation Street, Strathern, Invercargill 9812.
Published in Southland Times from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2019