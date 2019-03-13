MUIR,

Peter Graeme (Graeme):

Of Wanaka (formerly Hawea Flat). Peacefully passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019, at home surrounded by loved ones; aged 80. Cherished husband of Le-Ann, and dearly loved father and father-in-law of Karla Muir, and Maxine and Jarrod Frazer; and very special Grandad to Duncan and Kenzie, and Maddi and Zoe.

"Always in our thoughts

and forever in our hearts"

A service to celebrate Graeme's life will be held at the Lake Hawea Community Centre, Myra Street, Lake Hawea, on Friday, March 15, at 2.00pm, followed by interment at the Hawea Cemetery. Special thanks to Dr Andrew McLeod and Wanaka Medical Centre. Messages to: 129 Meadowstone Drive, Wanaka.

