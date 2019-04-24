GREENFIELD,
Peter Francis:
On April 20, 2019 at Dunedin Hospital. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Maree and David Thomson (Mosgiel), Sandy and Craig Hennessy (Balclutha), and loved Grandad of Philip Thomson. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Joy and the late Les Gardyne, Gavin and Liz Greenfield, the late Ronald Greenfield, and a loved uncle of his nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Peter's life will be held in our Chapel, 12 James Street, Balclutha on Monday, April 29, at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Balclutha St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at his service. Messages to 723 Old Port Road, RD3, Balclutha 9273.
Doug Nesbit
Funeral Services Ltd
Balclutha & Milton
www.dougnesbitfunerals.co.nz
Published in Southland Times on Apr. 24, 2019