GOATLEY, Peter Marshall:
Passed away peacefully on April 21, 2019, at Dunedin Hospital. At home with his Lord. Aged 77 years. Loved husband of the late Evadne, loved youngest brother of *Margaret and *Charlie Chirnside, Mary and *Gordon and *Fern Rogerson, Robert and *Frances, Paul & Lois, *John and Dorothy, Joe and Helen, *Ben and *Helen, Jim and Mildred, and a loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. A service for Peter will be held on Friday, April 26, at 1.30pm in our Chapel, 12 James Street, Balclutha, then leaving for the Balclutha lawn cemetery. Messages to Oregon Place, Balclutha.
(*denotes deceased)
Doug Nesbit
Funeral Services Ltd
Balclutha, and Milton.
www.dougnesbitfunerals.co.nz
Published in Southland Times on Apr. 23, 2019