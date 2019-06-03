Peter EDGAR

EDGAR, Peter John:
Suddenly at his home on June 1, 2019. Dearly loved and devoted husband of Vivienne, loved father and father-in-law of Dion and Angelika, Tony and Rach, Matt and Debbie. Cherished Granddad of Isabella, and Finn; Lily, and Annabelle; Will, and Thomas. Special thanks to Christchurch Oncology Department and Daffodil Lodge for their great support. The immediate family will farewell Peter at a private service. A memorial service to celebrate Peter's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to be directed to the Cancer Society via their website www.canterbury-west-coast.cancernz.org.nz or phone 0800226237. Messages to 10-14 Evans Street, Timaru 7910.
Published in Southland Times on June 3, 2019
