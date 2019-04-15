HUME, Pauline Jeanette
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pauline HUME.
(nee McMillan):
Our dear Mum passed away peacefully, on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Resthaven, Gore, in her 80th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Stuart, dearly loved mother, mother-in-law and Nana of Sheree and Russell Hubber (Christchurch), Gina, and Amanda; Peter and Karen (Waimumu); Wendy and Robert Scott (West Otago), Nathan, and Reid; Neroli and Chris Hannah (Queenstown), loved Great-nana of Kaden, Thomas, and Sienna. A service to celebrate Pauline's life will be held in the Gore RSA functions room, Bowler Avenue, on Wednesday, April 17, at 1.30pm, private interment to follow. Messages to 127 Burnetts Hill Road, RD1, Gore 9771.
Published in Southland Times from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2019