O'CONNELL, Paula:
Suddenly on April 25, 2019. Dearly loved wife of Ted O'Connell. Cherished Mum and mother-in-law of Donna, Vicki, Jody and Dave. Devoted grandmother of Zabian, Zach, Zoe and Jayden and great-grandson Jeremiah. Sister and sister-in-law of Shirley Ann and Richard Lewis and Wayne Ryder, Pat and Charlie, Colleen and Morrie, Jan and Lyndsey, Kevin and Marita, Peter and Caroline, Alan and Mary, Liz and Noel, Pam and Graeme and Malcolm and Alison. Loved Auntie to all her nieces and nephews. Funeral will be held at Southland Crematorium at 1.30pm, on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Messages to 686 Tweed Street, Invercargill, 9812.
Published in Southland Times from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019