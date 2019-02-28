O'NEILL,
Patrick William (Pat):
Peacefully, at his home in Arrowtown, surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, aged 83 years. Cherished husband of Mavourneen, adored father of Duval and Bridget (Christchurch), Jane and Michael Brown (Otautau), Lyndon and Trisha (Bishop, California), and much loved Poppa Pat of Poppy-May, Benjamin, Jackson, Landon, and Ellie-Grace.
''Rest in Peace dear Pat''
Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Patrick's Catholic Church, Hertford Street, Arrowtown, on Monday, March 4, at 11.00am, then leaving for Arrowtown Cemetery. Rosary in the Church on Sunday at 7.00pm. Messages to 7 Suffolk Street, Arrowtown 9302.
Published in Southland Times on Feb. 28, 2019