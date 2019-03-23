Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



VELTKAMP SMITH,

Patricia Mary (Pahty):

At Invercargill following a short illness on Friday, March 22, 2019. Dearly loved wife of Ben Veltkamp* and deeply loved wife of Rev. Ivan. Much loved mother of Joseph Veltkamp and Nicky Wilson (Blenheim). Treasured stepmother of Chrys (Mosgiel), Phil and Rose (Hokitika), Robyn and John Marnane (Cromwell), also dearly loved aunty, grandmother and great-grandmother. Loved only sister of Jim and Mary Flannery (London), John* and Maria Flannery (Canada), Michael and Enid Flannery (Wye Creek), Brian Flannery (Invercargill). Lifelong friend to Vanya Bailey. The family would like to thank the staff from Kew Hospital and Clare House for their amazing care and support to Pahty and Ivan. Pahty's loss will be felt across the Southland and wider communities. A true friend to many.

R.I.P.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at 1.00pm, at St Theresa's Church, Perth Street, Invercargill. Then leaving for the Eastern Cemetery. Rosary will be recited on Monday, March 25, 2019, at 7.00pm, at St Theresa's Church, Perth Street, Invercargill. In lieu of flowers please place a donation to St John Ambulance Services at the Mass. Messages of condolences can be emailed to

51 Durham St, Invercargill.

(*denotes deceased)







