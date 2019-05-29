MELLOR, Patricia Theresa
(nee Murphy):
Peacefully at Hutt Hospital on May 27, 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Patrick; mother and mother-in-law of Joanne and Ed, Peter and Alex; grandmother of Eva and Alice; Henry, Joseph and Nico; loved sister of Brida and Gerald Dyer, the late Mary and Jack Duffy; auntie and great-auntie. In lieu of flowers, donation to St John's Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service.
May She Rest in Peace
Requiem Mass will be celebrated in the church of St Theresa of Lisieux, 40 Perth Street, Invercargill, on Friday, May 31 at 10.30am and thereafter interment at Eastern Cemetery. Online tributes may be made at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes.
Published in Southland Times from May 29 to May 30, 2019