VELTKAMP SMITH, Pat (Pahty):
06.02.1934 - 22.03.2019
Ivan, Joseph and the Smith, Flannery and extended families wish to sincerely thank all those who supported us with their visits, cards, emails and flowers following the sudden loss of our dear Pahty. To those who attended Pahty's service and who have expressed such love for Pahty; please know that we find much comfort in knowing so many share our loss of such an amazingly special lady, who had so much love for us all. To Hamish and the team at J Fraser & Sons, your care, consideration and guidance was greatly appreciated. Thank you to St Teresa's Parish, Fr. Harrison and assisting Clergy, The Southland JP Association and National Council of Women Southland for their honour guard at the service as well as everyone else involved in Pahty's farewell. Many contacts are unknown, so please accept this as our personal acknowledgement of our thanks and appreciation.
