Acknowledgement

VELTKAMP SMITH, Pat (Pahty):

06.02.1934 - 22.03.2019

Ivan, Joseph and the Smith, Flannery and extended families wish to sincerely thank all those who supported us with their visits, cards, emails and flowers following the sudden loss of our dear Pahty. To those who attended Pahty's service and who have expressed such love for Pahty; please know that we find much comfort in knowing so many share our loss of such an amazingly special lady, who had so much love for us all. To Hamish and the team at J Fraser & Sons, your care, consideration and guidance was greatly appreciated. Thank you to St Teresa's Parish, Fr. Harrison and assisting Clergy, The Southland JP Association and National Council of Women Southland for their honour guard at the service as well as everyone else involved in Pahty's farewell. Many contacts are unknown, so please accept this as our personal acknowledgement of our thanks and appreciation.



Published in Southland Times on May 11, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Southland Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers