NEWMAN,
Parekura Te Rua Pohatu
(nee Koia):
Peacefully on Monday, May 13, 2019, at her home in Wellington; aged 75 years. Loved daughter of the late Te Koro Neho Koia (Tikitiki) and Heni Koia (nee Waru) (Tolaga Bay). Loved wife of the late Ian Newman. Much loved Mum and Nan to Rangi, Katia and Nina, Shannon, Tineil, Gamele, Katrina and whanau, Rhonda and Joe, Joshua, and the late Lavenia, Sylvana and Shaun, Emerald, Elijah, Tuterangi and whanau, Keri and Rodney, Christine, Denver and Amos, Keri and Tipuna and Te Rauhuia, Bryce, Tracey and Willa. Parekura will be lying in state at Hokonui Marae, Hyde Street, Gore, from Thursday morning until her service which will be held in the Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Traford Street, Gore, on Saturday, May 18 at 11.00am, then leaving for Charlton Park Cemetery.
Moe mai ra te mareikura
Messages to 26 Handyside St, Tawa, Wellington 5028.
Published in Southland Times from May 16 to May 17, 2019