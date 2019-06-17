SHACKEL, Pamela Dallas
(Pam) (nee Rendell):
At Southland Hospice, Invercargill, on Friday, June 14, 2019. Dearly loved wife, friend and fellow train traveller of Eric. Long time friend of Eric's family Stuart, Anne and Jessica, and Dayle and Angela. Loved Nana Pam to Paige and Jordyn; whose happy faces have cheered these final weeks. A service to celebrate Pam's life will be held in J Fraser and Sons Chapel, cnr. Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill, at 1.30pm, on Friday, June 21. Private cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be left at the service for Hospice Southland. Messages to 36 Paterson Street, Invercargill.
SHACKEL, Pamela Dallas
(Pam) (nee Rendell):
At Southland Hospice, Invercargill on Friday, June 14, 2019. Loved mother and mother-in-law of the late Steven, Michael and Tumoana, Katherine and Darren, and the late Trevor, Sarah and Jonny, and loved Gran to Cassandra, Jordon, Charlie, and Abbey. A service to celebrate Pam's life will be held in J Fraser and Sons Chapel, cnr. Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill, at 1.30pm, on Friday, June 21. Private cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be left at the service for Hospice Southland. Messages to 36 Paterson Street, Invercargill.
Published in Southland Times on June 17, 2019