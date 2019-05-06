Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Owen WILMSHURST. View Sign Death Notice



Owen George (Owie):

Peacefully on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Dunstan Hospital, Clyde. Cherished husband of Marion for 29 years, loved father and father-in-law of Aaron and Katie (Invercargill), Kim and Barry Adams (Christchurch), Shelley and Richard* Rameka (Ashburton), Nathan and Aroha Bates (Christchurch). Barry and Kelly Bates (Orari), most loved and cherished grandfather and great-grandfather, loved son of Gladys* and Oliver* Wilmshurst, loved brother of Valerie and Doug* Goodall, Ivan* and Eileen*, Marilyn and Neil Barclay.

"A great family man,

loved by many"

A service to celebrate Owie's life will be held at the Roxburgh Town Hall on Tuesday, May 7, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to 30 Awikiki Road, Roxburgh, 9571.

*Denotes deceased







