RUSSELL, Olive Margaret:
Peacefully in the care of Rowena Jackson Retirement Village on Saturday, April 13, 2019, in her 91st year. Dearly loved wife of the late William (Bill). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of David and Jenny, and Peter and Shirley. Loved Grandma of Mark, Steve and Becs, Nikki and Ivan, Michael and Angelina (Taiwan) and Great-Grandma of Oliver, Emma, Jamie, and Alice. Loved sister of the late Tom, and Frank Murdoch and sister in-law of Florence and the late Iona Murdoch and late Frank Russell. A service to celebrate Olive's life will be held in the Holy Trinity Church, King Street, Invercargill on Wednesday, April 17, at 11.00am. Messages to 140 Aicken Road, Otatara RD 9, Invercargill 9879.
Published in Southland Times from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2019