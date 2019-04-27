Acknowledgement

McDOWALL,

Olive Margaret:

Fleming, Carolyn, Gordon, Robert, David, Ross and families which to sincerely extend their thanks to everyone involved for their expressions of sympathy, love and support in the loss of a dearly loved wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandma and great-grandma. The messages, cards, letters, flowers, meals, baking, phone calls and visitors are very much appreciated. To the staff of Rowena Jackson Retirement Village, thank you for the care and kindness shown to Margaret during her stay with you. To the team at Winton & Districts Funeral Services, your guidance and care is appreciated. Thanks also to the Winton Presbyterian Parish and everyone involved who helped farewell Margaret. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of our heartfelt gratitude to you all.

The life of one we love is never lost……

Its influence goes on through all the lives it ever touched.





Published in Southland Times on Apr. 27, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Southland Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers