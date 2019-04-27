McDOWALL,
Olive Margaret:
Fleming, Carolyn, Gordon, Robert, David, Ross and families which to sincerely extend their thanks to everyone involved for their expressions of sympathy, love and support in the loss of a dearly loved wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandma and great-grandma. The messages, cards, letters, flowers, meals, baking, phone calls and visitors are very much appreciated. To the staff of Rowena Jackson Retirement Village, thank you for the care and kindness shown to Margaret during her stay with you. To the team at Winton & Districts Funeral Services, your guidance and care is appreciated. Thanks also to the Winton Presbyterian Parish and everyone involved who helped farewell Margaret. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of our heartfelt gratitude to you all.
The life of one we love is never lost……
Its influence goes on through all the lives it ever touched.
Published in Southland Times on Apr. 27, 2019