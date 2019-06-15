SPEDEN, Norman Thomas:
Passed away peacefully at Windsor Park Care Home, Gore, on Sunday, June 9, 2019, aged 87 years. Much loved husband of the late Noelene (nee Shields), and the late Shirley Price, much loved father and father-in-law of Joanne and Mike, Athol and Liz, Karen and Gary, loved and cherished Grandad of Rhys, Emma, Ben, Shane, Chris, Arron and Shauni and great-Grandad of Brye. Treasured stepfather of Kerry, Julie, Gayle, and Laura Price. Loved brother of the late Doug and late Shirley, and Ian and Robyn. Grateful thanks to Windsor Park nursing staff for the care of our father. A memorial service will be held at Southern Funeral Home Chapel, 106 Hokonui Drive, Gore, on Sunday, June 23, at 1.30pm. No flowers please. Communications c/- Southern Funeral Home.
Published in Southland Times on June 15, 2019