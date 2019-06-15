Norman SPEDEN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norman SPEDEN.
Service Information
Southern Funeral Homes
106 Hokonui Dve
Gore, Southland
032088004
Death Notice

SPEDEN, Norman Thomas:
Passed away peacefully at Windsor Park Care Home, Gore, on Sunday, June 9, 2019, aged 87 years. Much loved husband of the late Noelene (nee Shields), and the late Shirley Price, much loved father and father-in-law of Joanne and Mike, Athol and Liz, Karen and Gary, loved and cherished Grandad of Rhys, Emma, Ben, Shane, Chris, Arron and Shauni and great-Grandad of Brye. Treasured stepfather of Kerry, Julie, Gayle, and Laura Price. Loved brother of the late Doug and late Shirley, and Ian and Robyn. Grateful thanks to Windsor Park nursing staff for the care of our father. A memorial service will be held at Southern Funeral Home Chapel, 106 Hokonui Drive, Gore, on Sunday, June 23, at 1.30pm. No flowers please. Communications c/- Southern Funeral Home.

logo
Published in Southland Times on June 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.