van SCHAIK, Norma Valmai:

Neil and Raewyn, Jayne and David White, and extended family wish to sincerely acknowledge everyone for all of the flowers, gifts, cards and text messages received at the time of Mum's passing. A special thank you also to everyone who went out of their way to attend Norma's farewell, this was very much appreciated. The love, kindness and support shown at this very sad time is something that will never be forgotten. Normie was a very much loved Mum, mother-in-law, grandmother and great- grandmother. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.





